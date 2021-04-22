Pelosi Thanks George Floyd for ‘Sacrificing’ His Life

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is raising eyebrows after she thanked George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life last May.

During an event on Tuesday after the jury revealed it found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on charges of murder and manslaughter, Pelosi said, “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice. For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that.”

.@SpeakerPelosi speaking at presser with CBC: Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice…Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) April 20, 2021

“Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice,” she added. – READ MORE

