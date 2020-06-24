Pelosi Suggests Republicans Are ‘Trying to Get Away With Murder’ of George Floyd

Republicans are “trying to get away with murder,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is claiming regarding police reform legislation.

After being asked about if legislation will pass in Congress on police reform during a CBS Radio interview Tuesday, Pelosi called the Senate Republicans’ bill “unsalvageable” and suggested “it doesn’t take action” and “doesn’t make any difference.”

(…)

The House speaker then added, “For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutality, the realities of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there’s many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all. And that we have to address those concerns.”

Pelosi then went on to make her claim that Republicans are “trying to get away with murder” of George Floyd — an unarmed black man who had his neck pinned on by a police officer’s knee and died in Minneapolis police custody roughly a month ago.

“So, when they admit that, and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually, the murder of George Floyd,” she said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --