Pelosi Suggests Illegal Immigrants Should Get Guaranteed Minimum Income In Next Coronavirus Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday said that the next coronavirus relief package should provide guaranteed monthly income to illegal immigrants with tax ID numbers if such a plan is included.

Reporter Nicholas Ballasy asked Pelosi during a conference call about allowing “mixed status” couples to receive stimulus payments in the CARES Act – the $2.2 trillion piece of legislation passed by congress that provided millions of taxpayers with stimulus checks and small businesses with loans that could be forgiven if the money went toward payroll.

As Ballasy, an independent journalist, reported, Pelosi earlier in the week had mentioned the inclusion of guaranteed minimum income for individuals in the next coronavirus relief package, which congress won’t work on until it comes back in session. As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti previously reported, Democrats are refusing to come back to work on May 4th, the day Pelosi said legislating would resume.

When Pelosi made the statement about guaranteed minimum income, she didn’t specify an amount to be considered by congress. On the conference call Friday, Ballasy asked if that guaranteed income “would extend the guaranteed monthly income to illegal immigrants who file taxes with tax ID numbers.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --