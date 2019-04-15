Pelosi Struggles to Explain Why House Democrats Have Gotten So Little Done in First 100 Days (VIDEO)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) struggled to explain why House Democrats have gotten so little done during their first 100 days in control of the House of Representatives on Sunday.

So far, House Democrats haven’t been able to do much of anything in terms of legislation. They’ve passed bills on campaign finance and gun control, but none of those have a prayer to pass in the Senate. They attempted to stop Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a border wall but failed to rally the votes to overturn his veto.

A huge percentage of the votes that pass don’t even impact the laws in the U.S. According to a report from Roll Call, nearly one in five votes that passed in the House since Democrats took office are non-binding resolutions, such as the watered-down resolution to condemn anti-Semitism.

Our first #100DaysForThePeople showed America that change is possible. Now, we need to work together to make it last. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/cp8eTPe2iC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 15, 2019

During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Pelosi attempted to defend the low productivity in the House by highlighting her own power as the speaker, calling it “awesome” because she has the ability to decide what gets voted on. – READ MORE