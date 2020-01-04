Pelosi Stands Up For Brutal Terrorist, Scolds Trump For ‘Disproportionate’ Hit On Soleimani

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took a stand for brutal terrorist and Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, scolding President Donald Trump for taking a “disproportionate” hit on the terrorist.

“American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests,” the Democrat leader posted via social media hours after the Soleimani-kill was confirmed. “But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions.”

Soleimani, a man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans (an estimated 608), was killed in a Trump-ordered airstrike carried out on Friday near Baghdad International Airport.

“Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops” during the Iraq War, Fox News reported. “According to the State Department, 17 percent of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 were orchestrated by Soleimani.”

Moreover, as reported by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra on Friday afternoon, Soleimani was in the process of “coordinating” attacks on U.S. personnel, according to the State Department. – READ MORE