PELOSI SNAPS: ‘I’m done’ with Trump — ‘I don’t care what you ask anymore!’ (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi is sick of talking about Trump, and she isn’t interested in discussing claims she’d rather see him in prison than impeached.

CNN attempted to goad the 79-year-old Speaker of the House into addressing remarks she reportedly made to her caucus during a meeting with top Democrats last week.

Pelosi bristling at perfectly reasonable questions from @mkraju: "I don't care what you ask anymore. I'm not going to talk about him anymore." Him being Trump. pic.twitter.com/eiSgAqJDlB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2019

“I don’t want to see him impeached,” Pelosi told her underlings, according to Politico, “I want to see him in prison.”

CNN's Manu Raju repeatedly asked Pelosi to elaborate on the remarks at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation's 2019 Fiscal Summit in D.C. on Tuesday, but she wouldn't bite.