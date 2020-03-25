Pelosi Slips Amnesty for DACA Illegal Aliens into Latest Coronavirus Plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has slipped into her coronavirus plan a quasi-amnesty for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

On Tuesday, Pelosi released another revised version of House Democrats’ plan in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which includes:

A nationwide mandate for ballot harvesting

$300 million for foreign refugees abroad

An automatic visa extension for all foreign workers

An expansion of foreign-language ballots

Same-day voter registration for the 2020 presidential election

Slipped into the plan is an amnesty for the nearly 700,000 to 800,000 DACA illegal aliens who currently reside in the United States, many of whom take blue-collar and entry-level jobs that would otherwise be filled by America’s working class. – READ MORE

