Pelosi Slams Trump’s Executive Order on Police Reform: ‘Weak’ and ‘Falls Sadly and Seriously Short’

President Donald Trump’s executive order on police reforms is receiving a cold reception from Democratic Congressional leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) blasted the order in a statement and called on Republican lawmakers and the president to support the bill put forward by Congressional Democrats.

“The President’s weak Executive Order falls sadly and seriously short of what is required to combat the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality that is murdering hundreds of Black Americans,” Pelosi said.

She added, “The Executive Order lacks meaningful, mandatory accountability measures to end misconduct. During this moment of national anguish, we must insist on bold change, not meekly surrender to the bare minimum.”

And she touted Democrats’ George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which she said provides “bold, unprecedented reforms to curb police brutality, end racial profiling and end the court-created doctrine of qualified immunity for law enforcement to hold police accountable.” – READ MORE

