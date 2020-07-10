Pelosi Shrugs Off Mob Destruction in Baltimore: ‘People Will Do What They Do’ (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Thursday expressed indifference about mobs tearing down statues of historical figures across the country.

“People will do what they do,” Pelosi said when asked about Baltimore’s statue of Christopher Columbus being destroyed by a mob. “I don’t even have my grandmother’s earrings.”

She added that heroic figures such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln would “want us to be talking about the future,” saying that when young people visit the Capitol she tells them, “Everything we do here is about you.” – READ MORE

