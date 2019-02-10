Pelosi Shot Down the Idea Her SOTU Clap Was ‘Sarcastic’ — Gets Caught Recreating the Moment With Celebs

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) caught people’s attention during the State of the Union address for her seemingly sarcastic clap toward the president. She claimed it “wasn’t sarcastic,” but her imitation of the clap alongside Hollywood celebrities on Friday seemed to contradict that claim.

At the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala on Friday, Pelosi laughed with singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom while recreating the clap.

Pelosi’s State of the Union clap toward President Donald Trump came after he called for a rejection of “politics of revenge.” The moment instantly went viral with memes.

As IJR Blue noted, many saw the moment as a whack at the president. “Thank u, next,” one Twitter user wrote. – READ MORE