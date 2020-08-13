Pelosi, Schumer ‘Willing’ to Resume Stimulus Negotiations When GOP Takes ‘This Process Seriously’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are suggesting the only way they are going to carry on with talks over the next coronavirus relief bill is if Republicans are willing to meet them halfway.

Pelosi and Schumer released a statement where they noted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a phone call, the White House is not willing to budge on the “size and scope of a legislative package.”

They reiterated Democrats have compromised by willing to bring their price tag down $1 trillion if Republicans bring theirs up by $1 trillion.

The Democratic lawmakers accused the Trump administration of not grasping “the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

“We have again made clear to the Administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously,” Pelosi and Schumer said.

They added, “The lives and livelihoods of the American people as well as the life of our democracy are at stake.” – READ MORE

