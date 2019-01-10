 

Pelosi, Schumer spark laughs on social media for ‘angry parents’ rebuttal to Trump address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., triggered plenty of laughs on social media Tuesday night for their rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s address from the Oval Office.

However, folks on Twitter drew more attention to the serious tone of the Democrats’ remarks and had some fun at their expense.

There were plenty of people who thought the Democrats standing side-by-side resembled the iconic painting the American Gothic.

Staff