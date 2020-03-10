Pelosi, Schumer Balk at Trump’s Proposed Coronavirus Relief Efforts

After the markets took a nosedive, the country’s leaders are grappling with how to address the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday a series of proposals aimed at softening the economic blow, but Democratic Congressional leaders signaled that they could be met with resistance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appeared to pour cold water on those proposals and shared some of their own ideas.

Schumer said that Trump had proposed ideas that would address the economic pains caused by a slow down, but said the president offered no plans to limit the spread of the virus.

“What was missing from the President’s talk is how he is actually going to deal with the spread of the coronavirus,” Schumer told reporters on Monday. “That’s what’s causing all the economic hardship.”

“We want to address the costs of the testing and whatever other treatment is needed. If people don’t go for that – go for testing – if they can’t go to get tested and can’t go to get the treatment because they are afraid they can’t afford the bill, this will get worse,” he added. – READ MORE

