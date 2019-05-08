Pelosi Says Trump ‘Is Goading Us To Impeach Him’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him from office because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

“Don’t tell anybody I told you this: Trump is goading us to impeach him,” Pelosi said Tuesday during an event hosted by Cornell University in New York City. “That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like, taunting and taunting and taunting.”

“We can’t impeach him for political reasons, and we can’t not impeach him for political reasons,” Pelosi continued. “We have to see where the facts take us.”

Pelosi has previously said Democrats should try to not focus on impeaching Trump, saying it could be a “gift to Republicans.” The speaker of the House also said impeaching Trump is “not a priority” after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in November 2018.

However, many of her Democratic colleagues have continued to push for impeaching Trump, such as Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March.

Green, who previously had two bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview.

Many Republicans have said they have a hard time believing Pelosi’s impeachment comments.

“I’m sure at the convenient time she will reserve the right to change her mind,” Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

