Pelosi says Trump derailed trip plans again with leak; White House calls claim ‘flat out lie’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office accused the Trump administration on Friday of leaking plans for a congressional delegation to fly commercial to Afghanistan after they were denied military aircraft, saying the related security risks have forced them to postpone the trip — in the latest escalation of the bitter feud over the partial government shutdown.

The White House adamantly denied the leak allegation, calling it a “flat out lie.” And President Trump seemed to stand by his original decision a day earlier to revoke the military aircraft citing the need to negotiate a shutdown resolution.

“Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid?” Trump tweeted Friday.

Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid. Also, could somebody please explain to Nancy & her “big donors” in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

The leak allegations emerged in a statement Friday morning from Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, who described in detail what allegedly happened after Trump’s stunning decision a day earlier.

He said the delegation had planned, after being denied military transport, to fly commercially. However, Pelosi’s office said that the State Department then told them Trump’s announcement “significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip.” Hammill said they learned Friday morning that the commercial travel plans were leaked as well.

“In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights,” Hammill said.

A senior White House official told Fox News that the claim it leaked the commercial flight plans was “a flat out lie.” – READ MORE