Pelosi Says She Had ‘Great, Great Sadness’ Over Israel Blocking Omar, Tlaib From Entering Country

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) into defending the most radical faction of the Democratic Party.

In response to Israel’s recent decision to block Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for having an agenda in complete opposition to the country’s existence, Nancy Pelosi admitted to having felt “great, great sadness” over the travel ban while simultaneously not vowing to discourage members of congress to avoid traveling to Israel.

“Members will make their own decisions about this, but I would not discourage travel to Israel,” Pelosi said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday. “We have a strong relationship with Israel as well as a deep love and respect for the people of Israel. And, again, this is not going to undermine that, try as President Trump will to do that.”

According to The Hill, Pelosi said in the same interview that U.S.-Israeli relations will survive under Netanyahu and Trump despite their "weaknesses."