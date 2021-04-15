Pelosi Says She Could Have Taken On Capitol Rioters: “I’m A Street Fighter”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested in a new interview that had she encountered rioters at the Capitol on January 6th she would have given them a fight.

The 81-year-old Democrat made the comments in a discussion with USA Today.

The newspaper prompted Pelosi by suggesting the “mob” at the Capitol riots “wanted to kill her.”

“That’s what they were setting out to do,” she replied before adding: “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Pelosi then joked that she had a weapon at the ready.

“I would have had these,” she said, showing off 4-inch stilettos.

While USA Today claimed that the mob “wanted to kill her,” they reported back in January that federal authorities admitted there is “no direct evidence of kill and capture teams” among those involved in the Capitol protests.- READ MORE

