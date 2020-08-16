Pelosi says no coronavirus relief talks until Republicans agree to $2 trillion price tag

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that coronavirus relief talks would be back on the table only when Republicans agreed to a $2 trillion relief package.

When asked in her weekly news conference when she would begin again on relief negotiations, Pelosi replied: “I don’t know, when they come with $2 trillion. When they’re ready to do that, we’ll sit down.”

When asked why the GOP would not “meet in the middle,” Pelosi said, “Perhaps you mistook them for someone who gave a damn.”

Negotiators for weeks have been trying to close the divide between the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion HEALS Act and the House’s $3.4 trillion HEROES Act.

The White House rejected Pelosi’s offer to decrease her package by $1 trillion if Republicans would come up $1 trillion. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called a $2 trillion price tag “a non-starter.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows argued that Pelosi’s offer does not trim fat from the relief package but instead shortens the timeline.

“I don’t know that that’s a reduction, as much as she is just changing the time frames. I don’t think she’s come off with her number, other than just made a shorter time,” Meadows said.

While Democrats do not believe the House would have the votes to pass legislation with a number lower than $2 trillion, the Republicans say the Senate would not have the votes to pass a bill with such a high price tag. – READ MORE

