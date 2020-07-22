Pelosi Says If Trump Won’t Leave White House He Will Be ‘Fumigated Out’

On Monday, the day after an interview in which President Trump indicated he might not accept the results of the November election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC that if Trump would not leave the White House, he would be “fumigated out.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Pelosi said, “The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving. Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly-elected President of the United States.”

“I’m second in line to the presidency and just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing,” Pelosi continued. “This might interest you because I say to them, ‘This is never going to happen. God willing it never will. But there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

“So, so much for him. I wouldn’t spend so much time on it,” Pelosi added. “That’s a victory for him because then we’re not talking about your first, more important subject which is what are we going to do to stop this vicious virus that is making an assault on our health, again, our lives, our livelihood and life of our democracy.” – READ MORE

