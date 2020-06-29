Pelosi Says Federal Mandate to Wear Masks Is ‘Long Overdue’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expressing her frustration with the lack of a nationwide mandate to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi if it was time to mandate the wearing of masks across the country.

JUST IN: @GStephanopoulos: “Is it time to mandate the wearing of masks across the country?” “Definitely long overdue for that,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, adding that the CDC recommended use of masks but did not mandate it as to “not offend” Pres. Trump. https://t.co/y2qk2iXUsd pic.twitter.com/GTJ8UUieKm — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 28, 2020

“Definitely long overdue for that,” Pelosi said.

She added, “And my understanding that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended the use of masks but not required it because they don’t want to offend the president.” – READ MORE

