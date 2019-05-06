Pelosi Says Dems Must ‘Own the Center Left, Own the Mainstream’ to Beat Trump Decisively in 2020

ELECTION 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told The New York Times in an interview published over the weekend that Democrats must defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 by a margin so “big” he won’t challenge the legitimacy of a victory by the Left.

She made clear she’s been worried about that.

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” Pelosi said during an interview on Capitol Hill last Wednesday.

She was sharing a concern Trump would not give up the White House voluntarily if, in November 2020, he were to lose re-election by only a slight margin.

Pelosi shared a “coldblooded” plan for Democrats to be rid of Trump next year, as The Timesreported.

“Do not get dragged into a protracted impeachment bid that will ultimately get crushed in the Republican-controlled Senate, and do not risk alienating the moderate voters who flocked to the party in 2018 by drifting too far” to the Left, the speaker said.

“Own the center left, own the mainstream,” Pelosi said.

Trump met with Pelosi and other Democratic leaders last Tuesday to discuss an infrastructure plan for the nation. The $2 trillion package would address crumbling roads, bridges, sewer systems and waterworks across the nation. It would also expand broadband and make improvements to an antiquated power grid. – READ MORE