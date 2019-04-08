Pelosi Says Democrats Will Maintain Control Of The House In 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will maintain control of the House in 2020.

“I’m going to have our races won by this November,” Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post. She also said Republicans will rethink running.

“It’s going to cost you millions of dollars, to win or lose. And if you win — say you win — you’re in the minority,” Pelosi continued.

Pelosi predicted she would be elected speaker of the House before the vote in January, despite Democratic Reps. Kathleen Rice of New York, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Filemon Vela of Texas and Tim Ryan of Ohio calling for Pelosi to relinquish her leadership role.

The California Democrat has been the biggest fundraiser for Democratic candidates.

