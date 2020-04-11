Pelosi Says Biden Is a ‘Person of Great Values, Great Patriotism’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stayed out of the presidential race while the primary was raging, but now that former Vice President Joe Biden has no opponents left in the field, she is praising the former vice president.

In an interview with Politico this week, Pelosi said of Biden, “I think he’s fabulous. He’s a person of great values, great patriotism.”

The speaker and the former Vice President have a long history. They served together in Congress for decades and she worked with the Obama administration during her first term as speaker of the House to pass the Obamacare bill. The two are also devout Catholics.

In her conversation with Politico, Pelosi added that Biden “knows the role of government — that we don’t want more than we want or than we need, but we need to have as much as required to do the job and meet the needs of the American people.” – READ MORE

