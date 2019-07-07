Pelosi Rips Ocasio-Cortez, Other Progressives: ‘They’re Four People And That’s How Many Votes They Got’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Ca.) ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) in a New York Times interview, criticizing the democratic-socialist representative for not having a significant following outside of social media.

Pelosi’s criticism targeted Ocasio-Cortez along with other progressives, including: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.).

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told the Times. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

The interview addresses the recent $4.6 billion border aid package passed by the House despite resistance from Ocasio-Cortez and the more progressive members in the Democratic caucus. – READ MORE