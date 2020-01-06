Pelosi Ripped After Saying Death of Iranian General Who Killed Hundreds of Americans ‘Disproportionate’

Rep. Lee Zeldin tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she criticized the attack that killed top Iranian terrorist General Qassem Soleimani, a man with the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands, as “disproportionate.”

Soleimani’s record prior to the end of his life included the documented deaths of over 600 American soldiers.

Additionally, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN earlier this week that “ was actively plotting in the region to take actions … that would have put dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

According to Pelosi, however, a rocket attack that took out the terrorist and a few of his friends was “disproportionate” to the lives of hundreds of Americans.

Pelosi says killing the officially designated & sanctioned terrorist Qassim Soleimani was “disproportionate”. After killing 500-600+ US troops & wounding thousands more, at what point is taking out the person responsible “proportionate”? How many more US troops would need to die? pic.twitter.com/7hNe4muejs — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 4, 2020

"American leaders' highest priority is to protect American lives and interests," tweeted Pelosi. "But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions."