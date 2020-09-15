Pelosi Reveals That She Has Not Spoken To Trump in Several Months

The months-long feud between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is showing no signs of abating.

Pelosi discussed the president’s latest claims about alleged fraud connected to mail-in voting with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin on Monday when she said, “Forget him.”

She continued, “Let’s not dwell on what he did in the past. Let’s go forward and crush the virus. Let’s go forward and have a free and fair election, and whoever wins, we will honor that decision by the American people.”

Melvin interjected to ask, “Have you and the president just stopped talking? Is that where we are?”

He noted that Pelosi said she had not spoken to Trump about the coronavirus relief bill or the wildfires in the western part of the country.

She responded, “Well, I’ve spoken to his representatives, and he says that they speak for him. And I take that to be true about the secretary of the Treasury, and we have worked together.”

Additionally, she noted that she worked with administration officials to pass the new U.S.-Mexico-Canda trade deal late last year. – READ MORE

