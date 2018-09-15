Pelosi renews Obama’s ‘war on coal,’ backs group looking to shut down coal plants

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is renewing President Barack Obama’s so-called “war on coal” by backing a radical initiative to shut down more than a third of U.S. coal plants by 2020 — a line of attack that spectacularly backfired for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Under President Obama, we went on to pass the Waxman-Markey American Clean Energy and Security Act in the House. But we were stopped in the Senate by the coal industry,” Pelosi said in remarks Thursday to the Global Climate Action Summit in California, according to a video obtained by the NTK Network — an outlet backed by the right-wing America Rising PAC.

“For this and other reasons, I’m so grateful to [Former New York City Mayor] Michael Bloomberg’s ‘Beyond Coal’ initiative working with the Sierra Club. It is so essential.”

The “Beyond Coal” website describes coal as “an outdated, backward, and dirty 19th-century technology.”

"The Beyond Coal campaign's main objective is to replace dirty coal with clean energy by mobilizing grassroots activists in local communities to advocate for the retirement of old and outdated coal plants and to prevent new coal plants from being built," the website says.