Pelosi Relies On ‘Idiocy Of Her Base’ To Not Comprehend Impeachment Articles’ Delay, Rush Limbaugh Says

After House Democrats voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to pass the articles over to the Senate.

By not doing so, that put the whole process — rushed through by Democrats — in limbo. In fact, one top witness for the Democrats during the two weeks of hearings said Trump isn’t actually impeached until the articles are delivered to the Senate.

But radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said he knows why Pelosi is withholding the articles: She’s counting on “the idiocy of her base.”

"This is all about the blemish," Limbaugh said of Pelosi's motives. "This is all about the asterisk. This is all about the black mark. This is all about 2020. This is all about Donald Trump was impeached, period. Not Donald Trump was impeached and acquitted in a Senate trial. Donald Trump was impeached. And she is counting on the fact that the idiocy of her base will think that means that Trump has been claimed illegitimate and unqualified and mission accomplished. That's it."