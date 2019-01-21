 

Pelosi Refused to Acknowledge DACA Deal ― Trump Claims She Has ‘Officially Become a Radical Democrat’

Share:

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain why he thinks Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has “officially become a radical Democrat.”

The president was not impressed with Pelosi’s quick denial of the deal. He claimed that Pelosi had made up her mind before she even heard the details.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The president claimed that her attempt to appease the far-left wing of her party has left her acting “irrationally.” He pointed to her theatrics around the State of the Union address and asserted that he would deliver the address regardless of her calls for it to be delayed — even if that means he delivers a written letter.

The president wrote that he isn’t interested in talking about amnesty or permanent protection for DACA recipients unless it is part of a larger immigration reform package. President Trump even warned Pelosi that her inaction could force the president to take action against illegal immigration by upping deportations.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff