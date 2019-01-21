Pelosi Refused to Acknowledge DACA Deal ― Trump Claims She Has ‘Officially Become a Radical Democrat’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain why he thinks Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has “officially become a radical Democrat.”

The president was not impressed with Pelosi’s quick denial of the deal. He claimed that Pelosi had made up her mind before she even heard the details.

Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday before I even got up to speak. They don’t see crime & drugs, they only see 2020 – which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the Country & allow people to go back to work. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

The president claimed that her attempt to appease the far-left wing of her party has left her acting “irrationally.” He pointed to her theatrics around the State of the Union address and asserted that he would deliver the address regardless of her calls for it to be delayed — even if that means he delivers a written letter.

Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat. She is so petrified of the “lefties” in her party that she has lost control…And by the way, clean up the streets in San Francisco, they are disgusting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options – including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance. While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

The president wrote that he isn’t interested in talking about amnesty or permanent protection for DACA recipients unless it is part of a larger immigration reform package. President Trump even warned Pelosi that her inaction could force the president to take action against illegal immigration by upping deportations.- READ MORE