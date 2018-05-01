Politics
Pelosi raised $16.1 million in first quarter of 2018
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) raised $16.1 million in the first three months of 2018, her campaign office announced on Monday.
Of that total, Pelosi raised $15.4 million directly for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which is tasked with helping the party take back control of the House.
Pelosi, who has held 71 fundraising events, has brought in a total of $66.7 million as of the end of March. The prolific fundraiser has raised $659.6 million for Democrats since she became part of Democratic leadership in 2002. – READ MORE
TheHill