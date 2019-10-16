Pelosi Punts On Official Impeachment Vote, Robbing GOP Of Subpoena Power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that there would be no vote to launch formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump for the time being.

“There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said.

“We’re not here to call bluffs — we’re here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious,” said Pelosi after discussing with the House Democratic caucus.

A formal vote would allow Republicans to subpoena their own documents and witnesses, something the minority party was allowed in both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment inquiry resolutions – which is why the Trump administration won’t cooperate until a vote is held.

Pelosi has called pressure to do so a “Republican talking point.” – READ MORE