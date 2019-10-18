Pelosi opens door to televised meetings with Trump (VIDEO)

In what could be a new category of reality television, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today floated the idea of making “recordings” of meetings with President Trump, an idea she has previously sought to avoid.

While speaking to reporters abut a photo taken during her meeting with the president yesterday, which showed her standing over the table as Trump sat, Pelosi called for more transparency.

“I think it would be interesting, I don’t know, you tell me,” she said to reporters, “if we could have a recording of what goes on in those offices because they come out and say, ‘Oh this happened and that happened,’ you’re like, ‘We must have been at two different meetings because that didn’t happen.’”

When Trump attempted to have negotiations in front of cameras on an impending government shutdown last December, Pelosi was not in favor of televising it. – READ MORE