Pelosi On Why She Will Accept A Smaller Relief Bill: It’s ‘Okay Now Because We Have A New President’

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she would work with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a smaller coronavirus relief package which she deemed was now okay “because we have a new president.”

“What shifted in your opinion when the Problem Solvers Caucus had a much larger bill a few months ago?” a reporter asked Pelosi. “You did not like that piece of legislation. What has shifted now when they’re on board with this piece that’s come out in the Senate?”

“Perhaps you missed what I said earlier. Joe Biden committed to ending and crushing the virus and had a build better America initiative, build back better,” Pelosi snapped back. “A vaccine, answer to our prayers. An answer to our prayers of 95% effectiveness in terms of Pfizer and Moderna and there maybe others coming forward. That is a total game changer, a new president and a vaccine.”

“This has simplicity. It’s what we’ve had in our bills,” she claimed. “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s okay now, because we have a new president. A president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus. A president who understands that America’s working families need to have money in their pockets in a way that takes them into the future, without any of the contraptions of any of the other bills that the administration was associating itself with before.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --