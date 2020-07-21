Pelosi on Trump: ‘Whether He Knows It Yet or Not, He Will Be Leaving’ If He Loses the Election (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is not committing on whether he would accept the results if he were to lose the upcoming presidential election — and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pushing back on that.

“Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday of Trump possibly not accepting the election results if he is not re-elected.

"Whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving," Speaker Pelosi says after President Trump suggests the possibility of not accepting the election results.

The House speaker noted she was second in line to succeed the president after the vice president.

She added, “There is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there,” adding, “Because the presidency is the presidency, it’s not geography or location.” – READ MORE

