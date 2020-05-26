Pelosi on Mail-In Ballot Push: ‘We’re Now calling It Voting at Home’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week signaled that Democrats are going to push for more expanded mail-in voting by referring to it now as “voting at home.”

“We’re now calling it voting at home because that’s really what it’s all about—enabling people to vote at home,” Pelosi told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell.

Pelosi said the $3.6 billion in the House’s HEROES Act is “necessary to conduct an election” where all voters would receive absentee ballots.

The House Speaker also reportedly said this week $3.6 billion is just “a small price to pay for our democracy and the good health of people going to the polls” and argued that if Republicans “don’t support the resources, then they have stood in the way of voting, which is in keeping with their voter suppression in general.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --