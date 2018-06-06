Pelosi Not Happy with ‘Wrongheaded’ SCOTUS Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled in favor of a Colorado bakery owner at the center of a cultural debate over the rights of businesses to deny service based on religious beliefs.

Writing for the majority in a 7-2 decision, Justice Anthony Kennedy made it clear that the ruling did not resolve the underlying issue. The court found in favor of Jack Phillips, however, based on evidence unique to this case showing that his religious convictions were not given sufficient consideration by the state’s civil rights commission.

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Tuesday describing what she called an “anti-civil rights ruling” from the Supreme Court.

“The Masterpiece Cakeshop case is about the most fundamental right of all Americans: to be free from persecution and discrimination because of who they are or whom they love,” she wrote.

Pelosi acknowledged that the decision was “narrowly framed to apply to the decision-making process by the state commission,” but nevertheless criticized the “wrongheaded” majority for a decision that “fails to uphold equality in this case.”

She went on to target the bakery, arguing that regardless of the civil rights commission’s behavior toward its owner, Phillips should still be held accountable for turning away the customers. – READ MORE

