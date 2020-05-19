Pelosi: Not a Good Idea for ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump to Take Hydroxychloroquine (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was “not a good idea” for President Donald Trump to be taking a drug that has not been proven to work against the coronavirus because it can pose a risk for people with heart conditions and he is “morbidly obese.”

Nancy Pelosi just referred to Trump as “morbidly obese” on CNN pic.twitter.com/wOY4NgY8Zm — Phil (@prettygoodphil) May 19, 2020

Trump told reporters Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half to stave off infection from the coronavirus. The news stunned many health experts because the drug – normally prescribed for lupus, arthritis and as a prophylactic measure to prevent malaria – has not been thoroughly tested for use against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 90,000 Americans.

Despite the lack of clinical testing, Trump touted the drug for use against the virus for more than a month, saying he had a “feeling” it was effective and telling Americans, “What do you have to lose? Take it.” – READ MORE

