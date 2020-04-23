Pelosi: Next Stimulus Will ‘Enable the American People to Vote by Mail’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she already knows which Democratic agenda item she would like to attach to the next coronavirus relief bill in Congress.

Citing a Senate Intelligence Committee report confirming Russia used misinformation to interfere in the 2016 election, Pelosi said it is imperative Democrats demand more people be allowed to vote by mail in the 2020 presidential election.

“No matter what the president says, it cannot be denied,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC. “But it takes us to the next step. They have also told us 24/7 the Russians are still at work trying to undermine our election. That’s why we have to have an important chunk of money in this next bill that will enable us to protect the integrity of our elections, as well as enable the American people to vote by mail, especially at this time of a health danger in going to the polls.”

The Senate passed a nearly $500 billion aid package Tuesday that will appropriate funds to small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, among other measures. It is expected to pass in the House later this week. – READ MORE

