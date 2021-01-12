Pelosi Makes Capitol Breach About Race: Chose Their ‘Whiteness Over Democracy’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) added to the already deep divide in our nation during an online meeting with constituents in San Francisco on Saturday, claiming the Trump supporters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday chose their “whiteness over democracy.”

According to the comments obtained by The Hill, Pelosi’s racial comments tied the coronavirus-related deaths among black people to the Capitol breach.

“When that assault was taking place on the Capitol, 3,865 people in our country died of the coronavirus, many of them people of color because of the injustice of it all,” the California Democrat said, adding, “The next day, on Thursday, 4,000 people died of the coronavirus. Why? Because decisions were made at the highest level, months before in the Oval Office, of denial, distortion, delay, calling it a ‘hoax.’”

Notably, Pelosi slammed President Donald Trump on Jan. 31 of last year for his “un-American” action, closing off travel from China in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.

“I thought it was going to be an epiphany for those who were in opposition of our democracy to see the light,” Pelosi continued Saturday, referencing the Feast of the Epiphany. “Instead, it was an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country, led by this President, for the moment, who have chosen their whiteness over democracy. That’s what this is about.” – READ MORE

