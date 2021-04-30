Pelosi: ‘I Will Never Forgive the President Who Instigated the Insurrection’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she will “never forgive” former President Donald Trump for what she says is his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, Pelosi was asked for her reaction to a federal judge’s decision to order the release from jail of an individual who was photographed in her office on Jan. 6. She said she would not weigh in on “what happens in any particular courtroom.”

“I will never forgive those people and the president who instigated the insurrection for the trauma that they caused to the workers in the Capitol.” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pic.twitter.com/R0wkt4ptIF — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 28, 2021

However, she said, “I will never forgive those people and the president who instigated the insurrection for the trauma that they caused to the workers in the Capitol. Whether it was the young people who work in our offices, whether it was the custodial staff who make the Capitol run, whether it was the Capitol Police.”

“ messed up my office, they broke mirrors, they stole stuff and the rest. Who cares. What I do care is the impact, the negative impact, the fright that they instilled in people because they were doing their civic duty,” she added. – READ MORE

