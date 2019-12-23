Pelosi: ‘I Have a Spring in My Step’ After Dems Display ‘Moral Courage’ During Impeachment (VIDEO)

During her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) applauded her Democratic colleagues for displaying “moral courage” during the impeachment vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Seems like people have a spring in their step because the President was held accountable for his reckless behavior. … I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus” pic.twitter.com/Xy0ru76uFJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 19, 2019

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pelosi said Democrats had been receiving support for impeachment from “all over the country” after the House voted to advance two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“We’ve been hearing from people all over the country since last night and this morning. Seems like people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior. No one is above the law, and the Consitution is the supreme law of the land.” – READ MORE