Pelosi: ‘I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi projected Thursday that Joe Biden would win the White House and said Democrats are ready to work with him on a transition agenda to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, address the economic fallout and pass an infrastructure plan.

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference at the Capitol, while acknowledging counting votes may continue past Nov. 3.

“On Jan. 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States. So while we don’t want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready for how we’re going to go down a different path.”

She said Democrats have a science-based approach to crush the virus.

“We are confident. We are calm. And we are prepared. We are ready,” Pelosi said of the election.

Pelosi praised the wave of early voting underway as a “joy to behold.” But she also warned Americans to no longer send their absentee ballots in the mail because it’s too late to get them counted, suggesting voters should either vote in person or drop off their ballots at designated locations. – READ MORE

