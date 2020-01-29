Pelosi: House Will Vote on Repealing Trump Travel Ban

Continuing their undying open-borders crusade, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are preparing to vote on a bill to repeal President Trump’s travel ban.

Pelosi announced that the House will consider legislation over the next few weeks to put a halt to the ban which prohibits individuals from terrorist-harboring nations from entering the United States.

“House Democrats continue to stand opposed to President Trump’s cruel, un-American travel ban in all of its iterations,” she said in a statement.

“In the coming weeks, the House Judiciary Committee will mark up and bring to the floor the NO BAN Act to prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President’s ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions.” – READ MORE

