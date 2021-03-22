Pelosi: GOP Focusing on Border Because ‘They Are Bankrupt of Ideas’ on How To Help Americans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is accusing Republicans of focusing on the situation at the southern border because they cannot come up with ideas on how to help the American people.

“The Biden administration has this under control. It has changed, and it will take some time, but it is values-based, humanitarian in its aspects, pragmatic with a plan to get things done,” Pelosi said during her press conference on Friday.

She added, “Not just a diversionary tactic on the part of the Republicans because they are bankrupt of ideas on how to improve the lives of the American people. They run to the border.”

Pelosi seemingly reiterated her comments from one of her press conferences last week, as IJR reported.

“I guess their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work for them so now they’ve had to change the subject,” Pelosi said. “But we do not prioritize our values and how we can make a difference in the lives of the American people to be attuned to the bankruptcy of ideas that the Republicans have.”- READ MORE

