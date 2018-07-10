PELOSI FORGETS MCCONNELL’S NAME IN INTERVIEW: ‘whatshisname, the one who’s the head of Senate?’

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Pelosi was asked what margin she believes she needed to win to become speaker of the House, bringing up sexism in the Republican Party.

“I think some of it is a little bit on the sexist side – although I wouldn’t normally say that. Except it’s like, really? Has anyone asked whatshisname, the one who’s the head of Senate?” Pelosi asked.

Pelosi’s aide, Jorge Aguilar, who was sitting next to her, then reminded her of the Kentucky Republicans name, “McConnell,” Aguilar said to Pelosi. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Told Rolling Stone In An Interview Published Sunday That The Fate Of Civilization Is At Risk In The 2018 Midterm Elections, Signaling Democrats’ Desperation To Win A Major Election.

Rolling Stone asked Pelosi how the Democrats are going to determine which district races to make a priority and pour money into, and the House minority leader responded that the election is a must win for Democrats because “civilization” depends on it.

“Civilization as we know it today is at risk in this election. We have to win,” Pelosi responded. “We have to win.”

“If the election were today–no question we would win,” Pelosi said. “But you have to be aware of the undercurrents. Because you don’t know what can come along–and what comes along eclipses what you’re doing.” – READ MORE

