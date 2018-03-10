Pelosi: ‘I Eat Nails for Breakfast, Don a Suit of Armor’ to Fight Inequality (VIDEO)

On Friday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had a message for progressives unsure about her commitment to economic equality.

Pelosi was speaking at the Progressive Caucus Strategy Center Summit when she said her top motivation is bringing children out of poverty. She then compared herself to armored warriors who “eat nails for breakfast.”

“My motivation is: one in five children in America lives in poverty. I can’t handle it. I just can’t handle it,” she said. “So every day I eat nails for breakfast and don a suit of armor to go out there and fight for the kids, because that is about everything, that is about the future.” – READ MORE

