Pelosi Dismisses Call To Pass Standalone COVID-19 Relief Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is rejecting calls to pass a bill that would extend the enhanced unemployment benefits that expired on July 31.

The House is expected to vote on a $25 billion bill to fund the U.S Postal Service and a bill that would block Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from making controversial operational changes.

But more than 100 House Democrats say the chamber should also pass a bill that would extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits to help Americans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in an interview on the “PBS NewsHour” on Thursday night, Pelosi said she did not support the idea of passing a smaller bill without funding for state and local governments because she fears Congressional Republicans would try to block that funding.

“I don’t think strategically it’s where we should go right now, because the Republicans would like to pass something like that and say forget about it,” Pelosi said.

“Forget about state and local, forget about our investments in stopping the virus, forget about other initiatives that feed the food insecure children in our country, vote by mail initiatives, and the rest,” she added. – READ MORE

