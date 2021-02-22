Pelosi Demands Subpoena Power For Commission Over Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used her weekly press conference on Thursday to demand that the 9/11-style commission being established to investigate the Capitol riots that took place last month be given subpoena power. This comes as concerns grew that the investigation would become partisan in nature.

“You have to have subpoena power,” Pelosi replied when asked if the commission should be able to demand testimony from unwilling witnesses.

“There’s really strong support in the country for us to seek the truth, find the truth, but also understand how we have to protect the American people from what might be out there in terms of domestic terrorism and the rest,” she added, according to The New York Post.

After weeks of calls for a 9/11 style probe, Pelosi announced that a commission had been formed on Monday, telling her colleagues that there are too many unanswered questions about the riots. On Wednesday, however, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) told CNN that he had not heard anything about this from Pelosi or Democrat leaders. – READ MORE

