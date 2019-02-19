Pelosi Deletes Her ‘Affront to Humanity’ Tweet That Defended Actor Jussie Smollett

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has removed her tweet supporting television star Jussie Smollett and his alleged attack — which seems to be unraveling every second of the day.

Two Nigerian brothers were arrested and then released after law enforcement had a chance to review their stories about the alleged January 29th attack.

The tweet that Pelosi removed said the following: “The racist, homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love. I pray that Jussie has a speedy recovery & that justice is served. May we all commit to ending this hate once & for all.”

Smollett claimed to law enforcement he went to a local Chicago Subway eatery at 2 a.m., and he was physically assaulted by two men in ski masks who poured a bleach-like substance on him and tied a rope around his neck like a noose.

Smollett, who is gay and black, also told police his attackers yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him as well as told him, “This is MAGA country.”

Politicians and celebrities alike rallied around Smollett, including Pelosi, who tweeted on January 29, “The racist, homophobic attack on is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love.”

However, as the case unfolded over the past two weeks more questions arose as to whether Smollett was telling the complete truth about the January 29 incident.