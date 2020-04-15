Pelosi Deems Trump Admin’s Coronavirus Response ‘Almost Sinful’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is criticizing President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus response efforts.

During a private conference call with Democratic lawmakers, Pelosi sharply condemned the Trump administration’s coronavirus response efforts, describing his plan to reopen the country prematurely as dangerous, according to Politico.

“The more misrepresentations he puts out there, the more it obscures the truth,” Pelosi reportedly told Democrats. “We have to insist upon the truth — what they’re saying is not knowledge, is not facts, is not real.”

Despite the coronavirus continuing to spread in cities and states all over the country, Trump is still mulling over the possibility of reopening the country.

Pelosi suggested that Trump did not follow through on his promise to provide enough testing and medical equipment for Americans, calling it “almost sinful.”

Describing Trump’s limited testing and medical supply shortage as a “complete failure,” Pelosi stressed the importance of Democratic lawmakers speaking out about the Trump administration’s actions. – READ MORE

